ESCAPE TOGETHER

NOT YOUR USUAL VR

SANDBOXVR combines the latest VR hardware, movie quality real-time motion capture and AAA-quality content experiences to create the best VR experiences on the planet. Period. It's the perfect event for team building, corporate events, and parties.

BASICALLY IT'S THE HOLODECK

SANDBOXVR is a cutting edge social experience straight out of science fiction that you have never experienced before, and an experience that you cannot get at home. Come with your friends and Escape Together to our world.

DESIGNED TO BE SHARED

All of our Sandbox Experiences are designed from the ground up to be social, long form, and streamable. Come with 2-6 friends and immerse yourself in experiences that we've painstakingly designed to be as fun to watch as they are to play.

Latest News

LIVE FROM SINGAPORE

March 29th 2018

SANDBOX VR - TSIM SHA TSUI

March 18th 2018

NEW RELEASE: CURSE OF DAVY JONES

March 18th 2018

Experiences

Deadwood Mansion

Your squad was ordered to investigate the secrets of Deadwood Mansion. Your squad has been surrounded by Deadwood's lost experiments, Can you and your team survive your mission and escape before time runs out?.

The Curse of Davy Jones

Your guild of treasure hunters has finally tracked down the lost treasure of Davy Jones. Will you find the treasure in time, or will the Curse of Davy Jones strike again and claim your souls?

Locations

San Mateo

#304 Hillsdale Shopping Center, San Mateo, CA 94403
650-315-2005
Start your own station

Live-action hyper reality games where you’ll use dexterity, intelligence, and teamwork skills to escape a scenario before time runs out.
